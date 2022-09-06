Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County.
Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on Swartz Drive.
According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, detectives believe the shooting was related to a disagreement about the purchase of a dog.
Gunter is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.
According to the news release, Gunter has an extensive criminal record and is a convicted felon.
More charges are possible.