Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County

  • Updated
Randy Gunter

Randy Gunter, Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County.

Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on Swartz Drive.

According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, detectives believe the shooting was related to a disagreement about the purchase of a dog.

Gunter is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.

According to the news release, Gunter has an extensive criminal record and is a convicted felon.

More charges are possible.

