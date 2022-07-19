 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Arrest made for 2003 cold case in West Point

  • Updated
  • 0
Scott Colom, Ramirez Ivy, Nashedra Strong-Clay, Fredrick Gandy

District Attorney Scott Colom (center) announces arrest of Fredrick Gandy in West Point, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 19, 2022.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A cold case from 2003 has possibly been solved in West Point.

The West Point Police Department held a news conference at noon on Tuesday where authorities announced the arrest of Fredrick Gandy, 52, of West Point.

Fredrick Gandy

Fredrick Gandy, Source: West Point Police Department.

He faces charges of rape, attempted murder, attempted robbery and burglary of dwelling.

The victim Nashedra Strong-Clay has waited 19 years for justice.

A West Point police detective was able to find some answers after she approached him in April.

"Nineteen years and it was just a blessing to get those answers for her, get her some closure about her case,” Detective Lt. Ramirez Ivy said. “She's a warrior. She's been fighting for this moment and she deserves it."

Nashedra Strong-Clay, Ramirez Ivy, West Point Police Department

West Point detective Ramirez Ivy stands aside Nashedra Strong-Clay. Photo Date: July 19, 2022.

The crack in the case came from DNA analysis. Gandy was arrested after detectives received the data they needed.

"We went nonstop working on the case,” Assistant District Attorney Trina Davidson-Brooks said. “Trying to make sure that we were able to get additional evidence to determine a suspect."

The assistant district attorney said a lot of similar cases go unsolved.

Many victims of violent crimes such as rape often give up on seeking justice, she said. She praised Strong-Clay for not giving up.

Tags

Recommended for you