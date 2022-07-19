Arrest made for 2003 cold case in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A cold case from 2003 has possibly been solved in West Point.
The West Point Police Department held a news conference at noon on Tuesday where authorities announced the arrest of Fredrick Gandy, 52, of West Point.
He faces charges of rape, attempted murder, attempted robbery and burglary of dwelling.
The victim Nashedra Strong-Clay has waited 19 years for justice.
A West Point police detective was able to find some answers after she approached him in April.
"Nineteen years and it was just a blessing to get those answers for her, get her some closure about her case,” Detective Lt. Ramirez Ivy said. “She's a warrior. She's been fighting for this moment and she deserves it."
The crack in the case came from DNA analysis. Gandy was arrested after detectives received the data they needed.
"We went nonstop working on the case,” Assistant District Attorney Trina Davidson-Brooks said. “Trying to make sure that we were able to get additional evidence to determine a suspect."
The assistant district attorney said a lot of similar cases go unsolved.
Many victims of violent crimes such as rape often give up on seeking justice, she said. She praised Strong-Clay for not giving up.