Arrest made following warning to Golden Triangle realtors

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made after a warning was issued to Golden Triangle realtors about a possible rapist.
Frank Mainka, 44, is accused of threatening to rape female realtors in the Lowndes County area.
According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, state investigators tried to contact Mainka but he fled and was later arrested in Arkansas.
He was extradited back to Lowndes County on Monday, Jan. 10.
Mainka is a convicted sex offender and is currently on parole for cyberstalking, drug possession and weapon possession by a felon, according to the sheriff.
He now faces cyberstalking in Lowndes County and failure to register as a sex offender in Scott County. He is also wanted for cyberstalking in Lamar County.
On Dec. 29, Greater Golden Triangle Realtors shared the following warning:
URGENT WARNING!
We had a call today from Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department about a credible threat to area REALTORS®! An unidentified male is threatening to have his wife set up an appointment to view a property where he says he will show up and rape the attending REALTOR®! He has made other threats and boasts he has done this four times, twice on the coast and twice in Starkville. We have no verified reports of the rapes he brags about, but they are not always reported.
