Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made after one person was killed and others were wounded during a game of dice in Yazoo County.

Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann identified the murder suspect as Johnny Lee House.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 20.

An apparent disagreement during a dice game sparked the shooting, according to an Associated Press report. Sheriff Jake Sheriff said seven people were shot.

The deceased victim was identified as Christopher Turnage, 27.