Arrest made following bar shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection to the triple shooting at a Columbus bar.

Police identified the suspect as Larry Hudgins. He's charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 11 at Yo’ Bar on Bluecutt Road.

Three people were wounded.

Police said the shooting began as an argument in the parking lot and two individuals shot at each other.

Both individuals were injured and a third person was also wounded.

The bar’s owner met with Police and city officials on Thursday.