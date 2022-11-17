 Skip to main content
Arrest made following bar shooting in Columbus

  • Updated
Yo' Bar in Columbus, Mississippi

Yo' Bar in Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 17, 2022.

An arrest has been made in connection to the triple shooting at a Columbus bar.

Police identified the suspect as Larry Hudgins. He's charged with aggravated assault.

Larry Mandel Hudgins

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 11 at Yo’ Bar on Bluecutt Road.

Three people were wounded.

Police said the shooting began as an argument in the parking lot and two individuals shot at each other.

Both individuals were injured and a third person was also wounded.

The bar’s owner met with Police and city officials on Thursday.

