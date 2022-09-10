 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arrest made after Winona shooting that left one dead, one wounded

  • 0
Daniel Cordell

Daniel Cordell

 Winona Police Department

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — A man from Grenada is charged with murder and aggravated assault following the Friday shooting of two people in Winona that killed one person and wounded another.

Police arrested Daniel Cordell, Junior, 21, without any problems just one day after the shooting of Derric Suddoth and Santonio Williams.

Both were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, but Williams died Friday evening. Police did not provide an update on Suddoth's condition.

Chief Roshaun Daniels said the shooting happened on McNutt Street and Cordell shot the victims multiple times with a handgun.

Daniels did not share a motive for the shooting, but Mayor Aaron Dees referred to it on Facebook Friday as "a beef between two people."

A judge set Cordell's bond at $500,000 on the murder charge and $100,000 on the aggravated assault charge.

He is being held at the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden.

Tags

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you