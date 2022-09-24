 Skip to main content
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

Mississippi map

State of Mississippi, capital city of Jackson. Credit: MGN.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail.

Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game.

Weatherly played for the Rebels, but his career after college was as a singer-songwriter with "Midnight Train to Georgia" performed by Gladys Knight and the Pips being his biggest song.

Pete Pyle's marker can be found in Burnsville on Gross Avenue, and family members were on hand for its public presentation.

Pyle is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame whose career as a singer, songwriter and bandleader included multiple performances on the Grand Ole Opry.

