Area 11 held its Special Olympics at Tupelo High Friday morning

LEE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - There is this one non-profit that is all about kids and adults demonstrating courage, experiencing joy and participating in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship.
Well kids from all over northeast Mississippi were able to do all of those things at tupelo high school.
Area 11 held their Special Olympics this morning in Tupelo.
Area 11 is made up of Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union Counties.
They provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic type sports.
Those sports include track events, assisted walks, wheelchair, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, mini javelin, and more.
Renea Hinton who is the Co-Director at Area 51 says how putting the event together is hard work but once the day is here it is priceless.
"As soon as they smile and start rejoicing in whether they come in first or they come in last they're going to be rejoicing, jumping up and down, excited so every stressful moment I had leading up to this just completely disappears, says Hinton.
Hinton hopes that Area 11 continues to grow and even go beyond adults and kids with special needs. She wants to include people without special needs when they have these events.
She says they can partner up and participate in games such as corn hole and more.
Hinton wants the world to not focus on the disabilities but to focus on the abilities.