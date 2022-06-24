Approximately 250 laid off at Southern Motion & Fusion Furniture

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Southern Motion & Fusion Furniture laid off approximately 250 employees, the CEO said on Friday, June 24.

Mark Weber is the president and CEO of Southern Motion and Fusion Furniture.

“Due to a temporary industry slowdown in the demand for upholstered furniture, Southern Furniture Industries (Southern Motion & Fusion Furniture companies) regretfully had to reduce our workforce this past week in order to match our production capacity to the current demand environment. This reduction impacted less than 15% of our approximately 1,900 associates across multiple sites throughout North Mississippi. These are always difficult decisions, and it is our hope to rehire these associates in the near future as demand improves.”