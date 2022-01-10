Apartment fire leaves over 20 Columbus residents without a place to stay

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Over 20 people in Columbus are searching for a place to live following a massive apartment fire on Thursday.
The fire broke out around 4 a.m. that morning, leaving people little time to grab belongings before rushing out the door.
The fire at Chanticleer Apartments required 20 Columbus fire fighters and took an hour to completely put out.
It left six families with almost nothing.
Luckily, none of the 20 people affected by the fire were hurt, but some are left with just the clothes they wore when they escaped the blaze.
“You’re losing things that you’ve worked hard for, memorable moments that you’ve captured over the years, and just things that you’ve worked hard to acquire," explained Director of Community Outreach in Columbus, Glenda Buckhalter-Richardson. "Those things are gone.”
She took it as her mission and duty to do whatever she can to help these families during this time.
Her goal is to try helping those find a new, permanent living situation.
In the meantime, she said most of the victims are staying with family or in a hotel set up by the city.
Besides shelter, the families are also in need of clothing, food, and household items.
Buckhalter-Richardson asks those that are able to help their community members in some of their most vulnerable time.
“This is a long-term situation," she said. "It’s not something that will be able to just take care overnight.”
The youngest person impacted in the first is just two years old.
If you are able to donate, drop off whatever you can at the United Way in Columbus.