 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Another successful year for CDF's Ignite conference

  • Updated
  • 0
Ignite conference

Ignite conference in Tupelo, MS on Jan. 26, 2023.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A special conference Thursday in Tupelo offered local professionals a chance to improve leadership skills.

This was the sixth year for the Community Development Authority (CDF) to sponsor its Ignite program.

The annual conference draws world-class speakers.

"This is a new way to communicate leadership skills and it's been phenomenally successful,” CDF President and CEO David Rumbarger said. “The first year was 400 [attendees] and this year it's over 800 [attendees]. So, the community has really embraced it.”

Justin Patton, executive leadership coach for the Trust Architect Group, spoke at the event.

"What I love about Ignite: it's a moment in one day to slow down and invest back in ourselves. And I think we get to leave and show up better for everyone else in our lives and I think that makes a big difference."

Rumbarger sees the conference as a way to get national-level speakers, like Patton, in a local market.

Tags

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

Recommended for you