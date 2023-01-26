Another successful year for CDF's Ignite conference

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A special conference Thursday in Tupelo offered local professionals a chance to improve leadership skills.
This was the sixth year for the Community Development Authority (CDF) to sponsor its Ignite program.
The annual conference draws world-class speakers.
"This is a new way to communicate leadership skills and it's been phenomenally successful,” CDF President and CEO David Rumbarger said. “The first year was 400 [attendees] and this year it's over 800 [attendees]. So, the community has really embraced it.”
Justin Patton, executive leadership coach for the Trust Architect Group, spoke at the event.
"What I love about Ignite: it's a moment in one day to slow down and invest back in ourselves. And I think we get to leave and show up better for everyone else in our lives and I think that makes a big difference."
Rumbarger sees the conference as a way to get national-level speakers, like Patton, in a local market.