Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Pontotoc, Lee MS, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun,
Chickasaw and Monroe Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Annual Dance like the Stars fundraiser held in Tupelo

  • Updated
  • 0
Decorations

Decorations at Dance like the Stars event in Tupelo. Photo Date: August 5, 2023

 By: Sami Roebuck

The Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Northeast Mississippi hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday night. Dance Like the Stars is a widely popular event for people across Mississippi.

Celebrity dancers are paired with ballroom dance pros to compete. The goal is to raise as many monetary votes as possible for the non-profit.

People from all over the state gathered in the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo for the event. WTVA’s Alyssa Martin co-hosted the event.

The ten dancers raised a total of $241,488 for the cause. Sierra Cannon won Judge’s Choice and First Place, raising $57,288.

The funds will go towards day to day operations for the organization.