Annual Dance like the Stars fundraiser held in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. - The Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Northeast Mississippi hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday night. Dance Like the Stars is a widely popular event for people across Mississippi.
Celebrity dancers are paired with ballroom dance pros to compete. The goal is to raise as many monetary votes as possible for the non-profit.
People from all over the state gathered in the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo for the event. WTVA’s Alyssa Martin co-hosted the event.
The ten dancers raised a total of $241,488 for the cause. Sierra Cannon won Judge’s Choice and First Place, raising $57,288.
The funds will go towards day to day operations for the organization.