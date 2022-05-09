Annexation approved and finalized for the City of Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Starkville's annexation plan was approved and finalized on April 28th and city leaders are ready to welcome new residents.
Lisa Stribling works in the city and thinks this is a good move for the growth.
"I think that would be a great idea for the economics and the growth and everything and the people in the area," said Stribling. "It would make the city bigger."
Northeast of Mississippi State University and Highway 82, south of Highway 182 with Clayton Village and University Hills are now a part of Starkville.
The total area is 2.3 miles and covers about 1,600 residents. This gives the city about 28 miles in all.
"People know with anything we do we have to pay taxes," said resident Rose Graham. "We have to do what's right, but as long as everyone is treated equal and fairly, God's got everything."
Mayor Lynn Spruill said this adds more economic growth and police presence.
"We can start serving them and hopefully they can see a difference and we'll make it worth being inside the city limits."