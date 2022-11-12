Anchored in Love Outreach hosts free Thanksgiving in Verona

VERONA, MS (WTVA) -- It's easy to take a nice Thanksgiving dinner for granted. But for many Mississippians, food insecurity is a looming threat.
That is why an organization called Anchored in Love Outreach passed out free Thanksgiving lunches in Verona on Saturday for first responders and people in need.
People could come by and grab a plate of fried chicken with all the fixins', plus a dessert.
Director Mary Young says she felt called to feed the hungry.
"Somebody can come and get a meal that didn't know where their next meal was gonna come from today," says Young. "Even if they need something beyond that. Just talk to us and we can see what we can do."
Anchored in Love Outreach is holding another event just like this one at the Community Center in Guntown this Saturday November 19th.