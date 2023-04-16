An officer and 3 others hurt after a shooting near Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At least one police officer and 3 others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on Highway 90 in Biloxi.
According a WLOX reporter who was near the scene, 10 shots rang out from multiple spots nearby and people scrambled for safety. A crowd of police and EMS officials have since swarmed the scene.
In a video circulating on social media, an officer can be seen receiving assistance for what appears to be a gunshot wound in his right arm. The reporter also saw 2 other people being loaded onto stretchers to be treated for their injuries. Law enforcement vehicles have also been seen at Memorial Hospital.
We will update this story as we learn more information.