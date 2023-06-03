 Skip to main content
Amory wins back to back baseball state title Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory won its back to back state title 6-2 against St. Stanislaus.

Amory wins the 3A championship. Photo Date: June 3, 2023.

Each series is best two out of three.

Amory wins 3A championship

Amory lost 7-3 in the first game Tuesday, but won 8-5 Thursday.

highlights to come on WTVA 9 News.

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

