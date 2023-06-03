Amory wins back to back baseball state title Saturday

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory won its back to back state title 6-2 against St. Stanislaus.
Each series is best two out of three.
Amory lost 7-3 in the first game Tuesday, but won 8-5 Thursday.
highlights to come on WTVA 9 News.
PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory won its back to back state title 6-2 against St. Stanislaus.
Each series is best two out of three.
Amory lost 7-3 in the first game Tuesday, but won 8-5 Thursday.
highlights to come on WTVA 9 News.
News/Sports Reporter
Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.