Amory to hold two public meetings to further discuss tornado recovery

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — The city of Amory will hold two public meetings to hear opinions about recovery from the March tornado and how some government money for that recovery should be spent.
Mayor Corey Glenn said the city is seeking a federal grant that could provide around $6 million for long-term recovery. Part of the application process requires public meetings.
The first public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the old National Guard Armory near Amory Middle School.
The second meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Benjamin Wax Community Center, also known as the West Amory Community Center.
Both meetings will start at 5:30 p.m.
The mayor said city leaders plan to reveal at these meetings their ideas about what the money should be used for in the recovery.
The EF-3 tornado swept through Monroe County on the night of March 24. It left destruction not only in Amory but in nearby Wren too. No one was killed in Amory but a father and young daughter died in Wren.