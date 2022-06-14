 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Amory store works to keep baby formula in stock

  • Updated
  • 0
Baby, formula

Photo Date: May 12, 2022.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - You can't find it on the shelves and some stores just do not have it: baby formula.

Food Giant in Amory usually has three shelves stocked, but the manager said it’s been hard to keep those shelves full.

"All of sudden we started having limited quantities coming in to zero quantities coming in," store manager Pat Bailey said.

The store is usually provided with three cases per delivery, which happens three times a week.

However, that's if the product is available in the warehouse.

Bailey said the store tries to keep the public aware when new shipments arrive.

The store currently does not have a purchase limit.

Tags

Recommended for you