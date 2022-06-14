Amory store works to keep baby formula in stock

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - You can't find it on the shelves and some stores just do not have it: baby formula.
Food Giant in Amory usually has three shelves stocked, but the manager said it’s been hard to keep those shelves full.
"All of sudden we started having limited quantities coming in to zero quantities coming in," store manager Pat Bailey said.
The store is usually provided with three cases per delivery, which happens three times a week.
However, that's if the product is available in the warehouse.
Bailey said the store tries to keep the public aware when new shipments arrive.
The store currently does not have a purchase limit.