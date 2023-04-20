Amory softball team hosts play-less Senior Night at home field

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Severe weather on March 24th left the Amory softball field unplayable, but that didn't keep the seniors from wanting to keep Senior Night at home in 2023.
Ali Holten, Karsen Sanders, and Maggie Kate Cummings, the three senior athletes on the team, said they all came together and agreed that they wanted to stay at home for Senior Night, although they had an offer to use another school's field.
"Us three just came together and decided that it doesn't matter what our field looks like, we want to keep senior night in our hometown," Holton said.
Head Coach Jessica Seger said the goal was to just make the night as memorable as possible for the seniors and the team in light of the challenges faced after an E-F-3 tore through Amory in late March.
"I think this is special for them," Seger said. "It's not our normal senior night, but I do think it's something special that we are able to get back out here on the field [where] they have been playing their hearts out for six years."
After an afternoon of practice, before the senior night festivities began, the team was treated to a special gift from a highschool teacher in Independence, Virginia by the name of Jan Mullins.
Mullins heard about the disaster in Amory on the news and reached out to Coach Seger, asking for shirt sizes, numbers, and an address to send them to.
She then had custom t-shirts made, bearing the Amory school logo with the word "strong" just underneath.
It's the kindness of strangers and familiar faces that the seniors say has made all the difference as they close out this chapter in their lives.
"I don't think that there's enough 'thank you's' that you could give back to the community, but being on the road ever since this happened, it's really shown us that community does follow us around and comes to support us no matter where we are," Sanders said.
"The day after the tornado, I saw people up here putting our field into dumpsters and I had never seen them before...so it was really nice to see the whole community really lift a hand even though their homes were destroyed, they were still up here at the school helping us," Holton said.
Maggie Kate summed up what many are likely still saying just under a month after the devastation.
"Honestly, just thank you. Thank you to everyone who's come out to support us - who's offered us anything," Cummings said. "To the other schools who've offered us their fields and to do everything for us, it's just - thank you so much."