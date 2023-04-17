 Skip to main content
Amory Skate Center demolished after tornado

  Updated
  • 0
Demolition of the Amory Skate Center in Amory, MS. Photo Date: April 17, 2023.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — The demolition of the Amory Skate Center began on Monday.

An EF-3 tornado severely damaged the longtime business on March 24.

The owners tell WTVA they will rebuild.

