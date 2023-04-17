Amory Skate Center demolished after tornado

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — The demolition of the Amory Skate Center began on Monday.
An EF-3 tornado severely damaged the longtime business on March 24.
The owners tell WTVA they will rebuild.
