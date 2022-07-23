Amory showcase draws arrowhead lovers from all around

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The showcase lasted from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Old Armory and featured hundreds of antique Native American arrowheads.
The Amory Indian and Artifact Relic Show was sponsored by the Magnolia State Archaeological Society.
The showcase was free and allowed collectors to display their hunting finds and buy new arrowheads as well as new frames for their existing-collections.
For some of the collectors with their treasures on display, like Patrick Byrd, holding a thousands-of-years-old piece of history in your hand is what makes the hunt so thrilling.
"You can walk around and find something that was made by a Native American thousands of years ago. And if you find one, you're the first one to touch it since that guy had," Byrd said.
Others, like Bradley Dickens, are finding new ways to preserve Native American Indian culture. In the last seven months, he's taken up Flint-Knapping, the process by which Indians originally made their arrowheads and spear tips for hunting.
Dickens said finding the artifacts has always given him a feeling that's hard to describe.
"I've hunted arrow heads from the time I was 12-year-old...and I mean, when you pick up a piece..an artifact that's thousands of years old and you think about the person that last had their hands on it, you know...something about that just does something to you. I guess I want to make stuff to leave behind."
And if you want to get into Flint-Knapping yourself, Dickens had just one suggestion:
"Pick up some tools and get started chipping!"