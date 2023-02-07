Amory shooting victim identified

 Skip to main content
Shooting in west Amory, MS on Feb. 7, 2023

Reported shooting in west Amory, MS on Feb. 7, 2023.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen explained to WTVA 9 News that the community helped identify the suspect of an overnight deadly shooting.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Amory has left one person dead and another person is in custody.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said his officers received the call at approximately 6:30 and responded to J Avenue and 111th Street.

By the time they arrived, he said the suspect was gone. However, the individual eventually surrendered. Police have yet to release the suspect’s name.

Medics transported the victim to the local hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley later identified the victim as Dennis Ezell, 34, of Amory. An autopsy will be performed.

As for what happened, Bowen said the victim and suspect met at the intersection and multiple shots were fired and the victim was hit at least once.

He said the shooting was not a drive-by or a chance encounter.

