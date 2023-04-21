Amory Schools move forward with state testing

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Schools are moving forward despite a very disruptive semester. This is the time of year when they normally have state testing. They are still going forward with that plan.
The preparation plan looks very similar. The biggest difference is the test being pushed back a week.
Tenth graders will take the A.C.T. and others will take the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program test (M.A.A.P). Teachers and administration are working to help students study beforehand.
“We are still having our bootcamps and our tutoring sessions with our students,” Amory High Principal Leigh Stanford said. “It’s been hard with some of them, trying to get them harem with some of them being displaced… We are just going all in with everything we’ve got.”
“We’ve doing the best we can right now. The kids came back and they missed some days,” algebra one teacher, Amanda Eddings, said. “We know they missed some days, but we’re all working as hard as we can. Enrichment tutoring… we are going to do some intensive bootcamp training the days before. To just get as much in as we can.”
Eddings has worked at Amory for almost a decade. SHe said the students and staff are rising to the challenge.
“I mean coming everyday, working as hard as they can, giving their best effort, because our backs against the wall and stuff has been against them,” Eddings said. “But, they're coming in and working… we’re doing all that we can.”
Testing will begin May 8th.