Amory residents displaced from apartment during tornado repairs

AMORY, Miss (WTVA) -- Residents of Moore Manor apartments in Amory were notified yesterday that they needed to vacate their unit in two weeks, upsetting many residents.
In a meeting with tenants, the apartment complex shared that their units are no longer habitable after the March 24th tornado left significant damage to the property.
One resident says the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development notified Moor Manor that their tenants needed to leave immediately.
While residents were given more time to move their belongings and find a new place stay, that's easier said than done.
"A lot of tenants," says resident Sharon Nickson. "They don't have family or friends that they can rely on to let them come move in."
Residents say they have struggled to find any available apartments, especially in a tornado-affected county. It's the same story with finding storage units or moving trucks.
Moore Manor told its residents the displacement would be temporary and residents would be able to return once repairs for their unit are complete.