Amory Railroad Festival returns this year

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory is excited to revamp the Railroad Festival after Covid canceled the event two years straight.
Organizers said this festival will be like no other.
"We're just happy that it's back," Liz Tidwell said of the festival.
One thing she is extremely ready for is the food.
"Everyone I know, we are like, beyond excited. People are already talking about it and already planning what booths they're going to hit and what food they're going to eat."
Organizers say this is more than a festival, it's a homecoming and reunion to welcome the community back.
"We want to put on a great show,” festival co-chairman Dr. Thomas Fugett said. “We planned this festival back in 2020 and got cut short so we're trying to put the pieces back together. So, we're excited."
Fugett said everything will be back to normal: the food vendors, the music and the car show.
He said they will have sanitizing stations and safety measures, but it's up to people to follow them.
"It's really on everybody's individual thing,” he said. “We kind of moved past Covid and everybody's personal choice. There's plenty of time for everyone to come and enjoy something. So be cautious yourself."
The festival runs Thursday through Sunday, April 7-10. An opening ceremony is scheduled for that Wednesday.