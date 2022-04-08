Amory Railroad Festival good for local businesses

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Railroad Festival is back giving great foot traffic for downtown businesses and economic growth for the city.
Andre Burdine opened Thermon Urban Apparel back in February.
He hopes the festival can bring sales over the next few days.
"Turn out has been going pretty good," he said Friday. "The festival, we think, will help get us known a little more as far as public and surrounding areas."
A few doors down is the newly-opened Lilly G's Tanning and Boutique. It's a 24/7 tanning salon with women's apparel.
Owner Brandie Mitchell said this is their first festival and they're getting good foot traffic.
"We have had a lot of business come through," she said. "A lot of people come in and shop, and tomorrow is maybe going to be better."
City leaders said the annual festival is a great economic boost.