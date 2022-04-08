 Skip to main content
Amory Railroad Festival: Back and better than ever

2022 Amory Railroad Festival

Railroad Festival in Amory, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 8, 2022.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s back and better than ever: the Amory Railroad Festival.

This year is the 42nd edition of the festival; and this year is extra special after a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic.

"I'm so glad it's back finally and that the pageant was back and that everyone can just come together again this year," Chloe Reeder said on Friday.

The four-day festival, which is held each April, harkens back to the town’s founding in 1887.

Amory sprung up as the midway point between Memphis, Tennessee, and Birmingham, Alabama.

The festival features arts and crafts, food, live music, amusement park rides and a car show on Saturday.

"So far so good,” Tamara Burks said. “The food is good like it always is. It's a lot of people and a nice environment."

For some people like Lexy Lucas, this is their first festival. She's glad the pandemic eased up for the event to continue.

The event ends on Sunday.

