Amory Police investigating mailbox vandalism

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Monroe County are working to identify the person or persons responsible for knocking over mailboxes.
The Amory Police Department shared home surveillance footage of a pickup truck knocking over a mailbox.
Lt. Detective Andy Long said the surveillance footage shown is from a home near Pecan Orchard Lane and Boulevard Drive.
He said three mailboxes have been hit in the city so far; all are believed to have been hit overnight.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is working on other cases outside the city limits, according to Amory Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Amory Police Department at 662-256-2676 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.