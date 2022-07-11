Amory police get extra money through new fund

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Anonymous donors gave $20,000 to the Amory Police Department.
A new fund was also created so more people can make donations.
“This was a Godsend,” Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said. “I mean, it — this was, it’s like waking up, and it’s Christmas Day.”
The announcement came from the CREATE Foundation, which will oversee the fund that has already paid for uniforms, portable breathalyzers and enough drug testing kits for officers to keep in their cars.
“Every penny you give to CREATE to that account is spent solely for the Amory Police Department,” Bowen said. “There’s no administrative cost taken out. Nothing.”
Donations can be made online or by mail through the CREATE Foundation by specifying the money go to the Amory Police Department Special Project Fund.
Video coming soon.