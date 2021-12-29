You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...Until noon CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over
portions of Yalobusha and Calhoun counties.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Houston, Verona, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City,
Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Derma, Coffeeville,
Pittsboro, Pyland, Houlka, Troy, New Houlka, Algoma, Big
Creek, Reid and Loyd.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Amory PD: 'Promising finding in evidence' in August murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Murder of Judy Baxter in Amory on Aug. 13, 2021.

Judy Baxter was murdered at her house (right) on 12th Avenue North in Amory, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 13, 2021.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators say they have a promising lead into the murder of a woman in Amory on Aug. 12.

No arrests have been made yet and investigators have not identified any suspects.

However, investigators say they have the DNA of an unknown person and the profile has been entered into a national database for comparison.

Judy Baxter was killed at her house on 12th Avenue North.

Open this link to read Amory PD's latest statement.

