Amory PD: 'Promising finding in evidence' in August murder

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha.
* WHEN...Until noon CST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over
portions of Yalobusha and Calhoun counties.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Houston, Verona, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City,
Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Derma, Coffeeville,
Pittsboro, Pyland, Houlka, Troy, New Houlka, Algoma, Big
Creek, Reid and Loyd.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&