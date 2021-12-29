Amory PD: 'Promising finding in evidence' in August murder

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators say they have a promising lead into the murder of a woman in Amory on Aug. 12.

No arrests have been made yet and investigators have not identified any suspects.

However, investigators say they have the DNA of an unknown person and the profile has been entered into a national database for comparison.

Judy Baxter was killed at her house on 12th Avenue North.

