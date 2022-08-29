 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amory PD issues warning after stopping vehicles with fake blackout tags

  • Updated
  • 0
Amory Police Department warning about fake blackout tags

The Amory Police Department issued this warning about fake blackout tags on Aug. 29, 2022. Source: Facebook.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department issued a warning to motorists who are trying to replicate Mississippi’s new blackout tags.

The new vanity tags became available to Mississippi car owners in July.

“We have stopped vehicles lately running fake blackout tags,” Amory Police shared on its Facebook page. “Putting your normal tag sticker on it doesn’t make it legal. You must display a valid tag issued by the state. You can’t get an airbrushed tag at a novelty tag shop and use as your tag and same goes for novelty black and white customized tags.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you