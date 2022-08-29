Amory PD issues warning after stopping vehicles with fake blackout tags

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department issued a warning to motorists who are trying to replicate Mississippi’s new blackout tags.
The new vanity tags became available to Mississippi car owners in July.
“We have stopped vehicles lately running fake blackout tags,” Amory Police shared on its Facebook page. “Putting your normal tag sticker on it doesn’t make it legal. You must display a valid tag issued by the state. You can’t get an airbrushed tag at a novelty tag shop and use as your tag and same goes for novelty black and white customized tags.