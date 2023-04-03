Amory mayor provides update on tornado recovery efforts

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Less than 200 people are still without power in Amory as of Monday morning.
However, Mayor Corey Glenn said the number will drastically improve throughout the day.
Glenn held one of the city’s new bi-weekly news conferences Monday morning during which he provided updates on the city’s recovery after an EF-3 tornado swept through on March 24.
He addressed the ongoing debris cleanup.
“The debris collection trucks and things continue to move,” he said. “Y'all see them in the community; they’re big black vans and big yellow vans that are around. The trash is moving out according to plan, actually a little bit faster and more on schedule than what we thought.”
Citizens must separate their roadside debris, the mayor stressed.
“With regard to our supply distribution efforts,” Amory Regional Museum Director Wayne Knox said, “Right now for the next few days, we will continue to distribute supplies and receive supplies at the Amory Garment plant.”
Knox said non-perishable food, especially food that doesn’t need to be cooked with electricity, and cleaning supplies are greatly needed.
The mayor and Police Chief Ronnie Bowen reminds motorists to slow down when traveling through the city.
“We’ve got a lot of workers out," the police chief said. "We’ve got, kids are out of school, and also we have limited visibility because of the debris that they’re trying to remove now, but it does cause limited sight distance.”
Bowen said anyone wanting to volunteer should first register with the city. This will help the city offset expenses through the federal government, he added.
The police chief said the city’s curfew will be further discussed during Tuesday evening’s city board meeting.