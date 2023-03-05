 Skip to main content
Amory man facing multiple charges after leading officers on a chase

Car chase led officers through three North Mississippi counties

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA)- An Amory man is facing multiple charges after officers say he led them on a high speed chase.

The chase happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. 

Detective Andy Long with the Amory Police Department said officers tried to stop a car for a traffic stop when the drive sped away.

The chase started from 3rd St. and ended on Thomas St. after the car wrecked.

The suspect then tried to run away but was arrested. 

Police arrested Johnny Spratt Jr. of Amory. 

He is charged with driving under the influence, felony possession of meth, and felony eluding. 

A bond will be set by a judge. 

