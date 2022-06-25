Amory man dead 6 days after multi-vehicle accident

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died almost a week after a multi-vehicle accident.
53-year-old William Tallent Jr. died on June 23, 2022 following an accident that happened on June 17.
Tallent was driving his GMC Pickup on Highway 25 North when he collided with a Dodge Charger head-on around 9:30 that morning. He was wearing his seatbelt when the accident happened.
Tallent was then taken to NMMC in Tupelo where he died of multiple trauma following the crash.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.