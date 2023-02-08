 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Amory man charged with murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Jermaine McIntosh

Jermaine McIntosh, Source: Amory Police Department.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening.

Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34.

The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street.

Shooting in west Amory, MS on Feb. 7, 2023

Reported shooting in west Amory, MS on Feb. 7, 2023.

Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered.

A weapon has been recovered, according to Police.

Related - 1 dead, 1 arrested in Amory shooting

Ezell was pronounced dead at the local hospital. An autopsy will be performed, according to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said the two men knew each other. They had a history of conflict, the family told officers.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you