Amory man charged with murder

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening.
Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34.
The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street.
Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered.
A weapon has been recovered, according to Police.
Ezell was pronounced dead at the local hospital. An autopsy will be performed, according to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said the two men knew each other. They had a history of conflict, the family told officers.