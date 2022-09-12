Amory man charged with B&E of home and vehicle

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man is accused of breaking into a home and vehicle on Saturday night, Sep. 10.
Amory Police identified the suspect as Zaccheaus Vassar, 27.
The home he’s accused of breaking into is on Fifth Street North, Police Lt. Detective Andy Long said. Nothing was taken from the home.
The vehicle he is accused of breaking into was at the same location.
Vassar is also accused of failing to register with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department as a sex offender.
According to the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry, Vassar was convicted in 2011 of statutory rape in Clay County.