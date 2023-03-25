 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amory issues curfew, boil water notice in tornado aftermath

  • Updated
  • 0
Damage to Piggly Wiggly in Amory after a tornado

Damage to Piggly Wiggly in Amory after a tornado

 By: Craig Ford

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — City leaders in Amory have imposed a temporary curfew and are telling people to boil their water after a tornado tore through the city Friday night.

Mayor Corey Glenn says the curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice.

He adds the recommendation for boiling water comes after the city water department took a direct hit from the twister.

Related - Storm-related deaths reported in Monroe, Carroll counties

State troopers are limiting access to the city on Highway 6 and north and south on Highway 25.

The city is also telling people to avoid downed power lines and treat them like they are live.

RelatedMississippi tornadoes kill 23, injure dozens overnight

A command post has been set up in the parking lot of Glendale Shopping Center on HIghway 6.

Tags

Recommended for you