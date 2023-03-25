Amory issues curfew, boil water notice in tornado aftermath

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — City leaders in Amory have imposed a temporary curfew and are telling people to boil their water after a tornado tore through the city Friday night.
Mayor Corey Glenn says the curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice.
He adds the recommendation for boiling water comes after the city water department took a direct hit from the twister.
State troopers are limiting access to the city on Highway 6 and north and south on Highway 25.
The city is also telling people to avoid downed power lines and treat them like they are live.
A command post has been set up in the parking lot of Glendale Shopping Center on HIghway 6.