Amory Humane Society task volunteers with cleaning up backyard

AMORY, Miss (WTVA) -- Volunteers of all ages came to help Amory Humane Society clean up a great mess left behind by an EF3 tornado.
The shelter needed all the manpower they could find to clean up their backyard. They called on volunteers to come by and help saw downed trees and pick up limbs from dawn till dusk Saturday.
Board member Leigh Ann Hubbard says the debris made it impossible to let their dogs out to run.
"When they're in a shelter, it's a stressful place to be. And they need a place to run and get their stress out," says Hubbard. "Right now they're just walked on leashes, and if we can get this cleared and get the fence back up, they'll have a place to run around, and be happy."
A group of U.S. Naval Sea Cadets arrived to help out. They are a Navy-sponsored youth organization that kids leadership skills and teamwork.
Hubbard says the humane society is grateful for the support.
"We are blown away by the amount of help that's come out today. We've got people from all over the area who have come in and are doing whatever they can," says Hubbard. "This brings a lot of hope to both the humans and the animals."