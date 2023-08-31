Amory Humane Society organizes fundraiser in memory of Bob Barker

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Amory Humane Society is holding a fundraiser in remembrance of former “The Price is Right” host Bob Barker.
He famously ended each show by encouraging viewers to spay and neuter their pets to help control pet population.
In his memory, the humane society launched the Bob Barker $9 challenge.
The money raised will go toward the purchase of a new van.
“We are completely overcrowded,” Executive Director Misty Daniels said. “So in order to continue the efforts of saving lives, we are gonna have to get a new vehicle to continue transport, getting them back and forth to surgeries, for spay and neutering, transports to get them to other locations in order to get them adopted and off site adoption events. So it's much needed."
Anyone wanting to make a donation in Barker’s memory can do so at AmoryShelter.com.