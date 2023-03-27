 Skip to main content
Amory humane Society looking to get back on their feet

The Amory Humane Society was hit hard by Friday night's tornado. The community is helping them get back on their feet.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - All across Amory is extensive tornado damage. One of the places devastated is the local humane society.

Workers and volunteers are left cleaning up what the tornado destroyed. Leigh Ann Hubbard has volunteered at the shelter for almost a year.

“You can’t recognize it…It’s devastated and then you drive in and then your brain has to try to take it all in again,” Hubbard said, “Because it’s very surreal and it’s hard to comprehend because there’s so much damage and no injuries for the animals.”

They were at full capacity at the humane society Friday night. Every animal was left unharmed. The community is rallying around the shelter to help them recover.

Director Misty Daniels said people she doesn’t even know are showing up.

“Very humbling, because we do need to help. And just a since of gratitude for people to step up… the community has stepped up with a lot of people I don’t even know.”

Aletha Reese is one of those people. She started an animal rescue in Saltillo called Norman’s Angels. Reese is opening her home to an pets who need a place to stay.

“We was seeing people post on there you know that they needed a home you know for their animals for a little while until they get situated. And, since we couldn't get in there,” Reese said. “I know we can now, but I thought I've already gotten started here, so I can bring some of them in here if they need a home.”

