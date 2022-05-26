Amory Humane Society in need of volunteers

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Humane Society is in need of volunteers.
Director of Operations Misty Daniels said they lost volunteers due to COVID-19; but with the opening of an adoption center, at least two volunteers per day are needed.
The opening gives them the opportunity to house more animals. The humane society currently accommodating 43 animals and is over capacity.
"All the animals have to be fed and cleaned," she said. "So at least Monday through Friday would be wonderful; and if we can get volunteers on the weekends, that would be great too."
They are also looking for employees.
