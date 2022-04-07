Amory Humane Society has its hands full with cats, dogs, a snake and a pig

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - With more than 20 animals seized from a recent hoarding case plus a pig and a snake up for adoption, the folks at the Amory Humane Society have their hands full.
"The more I'm here the more cases come in and different things," Director of Operations Misty Daniels said. "I look up and it's been 20 years."
Right now, she and her limited staff are busy taking care of each animal and treating their medical needs. They are having to do so as they work to care for two dozen animals that police seized over the weekend.
"By the end of the day Friday, April 1st, there were 25 animals in the home. It was 19 dogs and six cats," Daniels said.
It happened in the 300 block of 6th Street South. Detective Andy Long with the Amory Police Department said a complaint led to an investigation. The animal control officer found all animals malnourished and in poor living conditions. The owners had just moved to the city. They now face misdemeanor charges.
"Several are heart warm positive," Daniels said. "They were riddled with worms and intestinal parasites, fleas and ticks..."
At the Amory Humane Society, they do not just have cats and dogs. They recently received a snake and a pig.
"People get animals and don't realize the extensive and expensive care that they require," Daniels said. "So sometimes once you move or things like that, you're not able to handle them or take care of them or keep them."
These animals need alot of care, but just because Daniels and her staff have their hands full, they are not stopping their care for other animals.
When WTVA 9 News showed up to the facility, Daniels was in the process of treating two kittens found that morning.
"The mother of these two kittens actually got ran over this morning," she said. "They're left without care so they have to be bottle fed."
Any type of animal that goes into the humane society will leave spayed or neutered.
"That's what we try to do is prevent and eliminate overcrowding, over breeding and over population."
The Amory Humane Society is in need of volunteers and donations. Right now, any donations will go to treat the 25 animals seized by police. Many of them are heart worm positive.
Once treated and spayed or neutered, you can adopt and bring home a pet to their "fur-ever" home.
To donate, volunteer or adopt, you can call the Amory Humane Society at (662) 256-7566, visit their Facebook page or visit their new website.