Amory High School’s Hayden Dozier to play for All-American game

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory Panther is heading to the Sunshine State. Offensive lineman Hayden Dozier will be playing in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Monday.
Dozier is the only Mississippian selected for the game. He says he found his passion for football during peewee ball at six years old. Dozier has played football for the last twelve years.
He is about to graduate from Amory High School where he’s a varsity athlete and honor student. His dad Jimmy Dozier couldn’t be more proud.
“Look, every dad would be proud of everything that this kid does. So, you know it means a lot to see him go and to achieve some dreams,” says Jimmy Dozier.
But, it’s not all about football. His dad hopes he’ll go on to be the first man in their family to earn a college degree.
“His passion is really just helping people. I know he's looking to do physical therapy. And, I know he loves football and he's looking to stay on with a team and hopefully you work for a team like that,” says Jimmy “So I hope he gets to achieve that. If that's what he wants, that's what I want.”
Dozier will play with players from across the nation. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 3 p.m. Monday, January 30th.