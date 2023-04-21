Amory High School football stadium torn down after the recent tornado

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory High School football stadium is one of the landmarks that was destroyed in the recent tornado. They tore down what was left on the field Friday.
The only thing left at Longenecker Field are memories of what used to be. The bleachers were torn down and the scoreboard is next. The field will be bare after that.
Amanda Eddings is a teacher at Amory High and the tennis coach.
“It’s a shock factor at first…when you see it…It hurts when you see it but you have to think of the positive that we’re gonna be back,” Eddings said.
Amory school sports have a rich tradition of community support.
“Sports are a big deal…This is a community that rallies around athletics, around the kids when they’re involved in things,” Eddings said.
Part of their history includes the football team’s three state titles. Athletic Director Chad Williams is a part of that legacy.
“I graduated from here in ‘91, came back in ‘95, and started coaching. Both of the field houses were big parts of my life,” Williams said. “Along with everybody else that’s a part of this community.”
The Panthers will have a very different season than they are used to. Williams said from where they are going to play on Friday nights to what the stadium will look like will change.
The original sports facilities were put together by members of the community.
“Whether it was a band concession stand, or whether it was a baseball concession stand, or softball, or weight rooms, and different things [have been donated],” Williams said.
Supporters also helped clean up.
“The community came out and helped. I mean there were hundreds of people out there helping, picking up trash, taking down fences, picking up tin, wood, bricks,” Eddings said. “So, it does look different, but I feel like we’ve come together and we are going to stay together through building it back. So, that’s going to be really good.”
“We hope that everything will be better, if It’s from the community side of it… I have no doubt, because we have a great community and great support,” Williams said. “They’ll make sure we have everything we need.”
The athletic department is still working to figure out their next steps.