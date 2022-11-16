Amory First Baptist Church hosting community Operation Christmas Child drop-off

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory First Baptist Church continues its annual tradition of packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child.
Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes — filled with toys, school supplies and more items — and delivers the boxes to children worldwide.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
Amory First Baptist Church will be accepting shoeboxes until Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.