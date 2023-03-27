Amory enforcing curfew in wake of tornado destruction

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory continues to enforce an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in the wake of Friday’s deadly tornado.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said the curfew is not in place to prevent people from getting to work or home.
Going to work, home or the hospital is OK. If people go somewhere else, that’s the issue.
Bowen said the curfew gives police the ability to intervene in suspicious activity.
“That’s suspicious activity but we haven’t had any looters as of this morning and hope it stays that way,” he said. “But that’s part of the curfew is trying to protect people’s belongings. Because if they’re not able to be there, then this gives us the reason to go intervene and find out who they are and what their business is there.”
The curfew will remain in place until further notice.