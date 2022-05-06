Amory community excited for new Panther Park

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The community is excited for a new playground to open in Amory.
Panther Park is located in front of Amory High School. It’ll also soon have a pavilion, a basketball court, fitness equipment and swings. One swing will be accessible to disabled children.
The location was once the site of a community pool and another playground.
The city applied for funding in 2020 and received a $274,000 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
"We're glad to finally see it come through,” Parks and Recreation Director Rory Thornton said. “We moved some older equipment here and the public wasn't really happy about that, but we're glad to get it up now."
The playground is almost complete; the court and pavilion are still under construction.
"I have an 8-year-old niece and she's very hyper and it would be wonderful,” Barbara Koenig said. “So, I can take her to get all that energy out of her."
The parks and recreation director said the city hopes to start work on the new features by the end of the month.
As soon as the other features are complete, Thornton said the park will be opened to the public.
Video coming soon.