Amory community comes together to make sure Monroe County students still have a prom

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA)- It's a once in a lifetime opportunity-- the high school prom.
Most high school girls dream about wearing the perfect dress to prom. Lots of beading, simple silhouette, or bright colors.
However, choosing the perfect fabric, is far from students' minds after an EF- 3 tornado roared through Monroe County.
One business decided to give back by donating prom dresses to help those impacted by the tornado.
Exie Glenn is the owner of The Beauty Lounge in Amory.
Glenn is helping organize the push to get the girl's dresses.
They are asking for gently used formal wear for girls, including dresses, shoes, and other accessories in all sizes.
You can drop them off at The Beauty Lounge, on 3rd Avenue North in Amory.
Organizers say every girl is supposed to feel special for their prom.
They hope these students will be able to forget about their troubles for at least one night.
If you need a prom dress or your hair and makeup done, Go to The Beauty Lounge's Facebook page book your appointment.