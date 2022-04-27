Amory city leaders voted to temporarily opt out of medical marijuana

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory city leaders voted to temporarily prohibit the cultivation, processing, distribution and dispensing of medical marijuana.
In a letter to citizens (see below), Mayor Corey Glenn said aldermen voted on the matter during an April 19 board meeting. They voted 5-0.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act on Feb. 2. This immediately made the possession and consumption of medical marijuana legal for people who meet certain medical criteria. It also allows for the cultivation, processing, distribution and dispensary or sale of medical marijuana.
However, cities and counties can choose to "opt-out" on a local level, but they must make a decision by May 3. They can opt back in at a later date, even after the deadline.
Amory’s decision does not prohibit the possession or consumption, only the temporary prohibition of cultivation, processing, distribution and dispensing.
Glenn said the temporary opt-out will give the city time to create acceptable regulations before opting back in. A specific date to do so has not been chosen.