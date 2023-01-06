Amory church prepares for 'Opening Day'.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory church damaged during a lightning strike in 2022 is ready to welcome both members and visitors to the newly renovated building.
First Assembly of God has been holding services in their gymnasium for the past ten months, but in just a few weeks, they'll be back inside the sanctuary.
Pastor Justin Myers is excited to bring people back to see the renovations that include a new sound booth and screen as well as new carpet and tile throughout the church.
The roof is completely repaired, and leaders plan to add a new steeple as well.
Pastor Myers is excited to hold the welcome back service of celebration called 'Opening Day.'
"God has been moving in a mighty way," said Myers. "And on January 29th, we're gonna have food trucks we're opening up. We're gonna have baptisms that day. It's gonna be a powerful day."
Pastor Myers said anyone and everyone is welcome.